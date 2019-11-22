Bus accident sparks a heavy traffic jam

AN accident was reported in La Orotava at 7.15am on Wednesday, involving a TITSA bus.

It happened at la Calle Miguel de Cervantes during the rush-hour, causing large traffic jams, so much so that the Local Police and the Fire Brigade were requested.

The police were asked to assist with the traffic jam, while fire-fighters removed the bus.

Only a few days ago, there was another accident reported in the same area, involving a heavy-goods vehicle.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported on this occasion.