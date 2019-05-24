A bundle of joy!

Cats Welfare news

BEAUTIFUL Brownie is eight weeks old, and looking for a loving home. He has been deflead and wormed, and Cats Welfare will pay for his first injection.

We have several other gorgeous kittens available for adoption. We ask for a minimum donation of €20 per kitten, to cover costs.

If you would like to meet them, please send us a private Facebook message, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. *All kittens go for a week’s trial, in your home *

Thank you!

We are always asking for your assistance, and you are all so helpful. It’s much appreciated, because we couldn’t do what we do without you.

We had a situation where a lady had 22 kittens, from five different mothers, in her home.

Only four of them were still feeding from their mother, so we asked if any of you could accommodate a few of them whilst we put them up for adoption. We are happy to say that all 18 kittens have now been fostered.

We need you!

Fostering kittens is very rewarding, watching them growing and playing, feeding them and realising how dependent they are on you. It’s perfect for people who don’t want a full-time cat of their own.

We are looking for foster carers, to look after bottle-feeders and weaners, as well as big kittens. You would need to be able to drive, and have somewhere safe for them. All food and litter, bedding, litter trays etc. will be supplied, and any vet bills will be paid by us.

Please help us to help the kittens in need. Cats Welfare arrange the adoptions, once the kittens are ready. Please send us a Facebook private message, if you are interested.

Clothes and books needed!

We are appealing to you all, please, for ladies’ and men’s clothes, for our shop. We also need books of all genres, particularly murder/mysteries. Please have a look around at home, and drop them into the shop.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices. Pop along and take a look. Our customers come from all over the island, and we see many holidaymakers return, time and again, eager to snap up a bargain.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.