A bundle of fluff!

Accion del Sol news

THIS cute little girl arrived at our refuge a few days ago, after being abandoned and found wandering around in a dazed state. She joins the other 220 dogs at the refuge who are all looking for new homes.

We have, once again, had a large number of dogs arriving at the refuge over the summer months. If you are looking to adopt a dog, please do come and visit us. Every animal is fully inoculated, castrated/sterilised, micro-chipped, heart worm and flea free, and has a clean bill of health before leaving our refuge. We do not ask for payment for the adoptions, but donations are welcomed towards the vast running costs of our refuge.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol