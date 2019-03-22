Bully’s threat to murder his wife

GUARDIA Civil officers, in collaboration with the Local Police, arrested a man last Friday, charging him with domestic violence at his home in Adeje’s El Galeon area.

A discussion broke out between both parties, which then turned violent, and the husband threatened to kill his wife.

The wife, apparently terrified that the situation would get out of control, went to the Guardia Civil Station in the Las Torres area.

She made an official complaint against her husband, telling officers in a statement that she feared for her life. She said he struck her, regularly, and that he had just threatened to shoot her.

When the police asked her about the gun, she said her husband possessed it because he practised Olympic shooting.

Officers went to the couple’s home, immediately, to speak with the accused, only to find that he had disappeared. Inside, however, they found the firearm along, with the corresponding hand-gun licences.

Police, who found him the same evening, arrested the husband and charged him with domestic violence and threatening behaviour.

He was then locked up, and was held until being presented before a magistrate in the Arona court house.