Bull-run bullies cause a seizure

FOOTAGE has captured festival-goers mistreating a bull, as it appeared to suffer a seizure during a festival in Eastern Spain.

The half-tonne animal grazed its horns along the tarmac as it struggled to find its feet during the traditional “bou al carrer” bull-run, in Villa Real, Valencia.

The bull was running along the designated path when it fell to its knees and ground to a halt.

After the crowd whistled at the animal, two men began tugging at its tail to try to get the creature to carry on running. But it was clear the poor creature was no longer able to run.

The black bull was suffering some sort of damage to its central nervous system, according to Jose Enrique Zaldívar, the president of AVATMA, an association of vets against bullfighting.

“Even those spectacles that don’t involve blood, such as bous al carrer, also cause intense suffering to the animals,” he added.

News comes as demonstrators gear up to protest cruelty to bulls later this month at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol square.