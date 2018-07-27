Bronson dumps new wife, after 8 months

BRITAIN’S most violent prisoner is divorcing his wife after only eight months, because pictures have surfaced of a man with his head in her breasts in Tenerife.

Notorious Charles Bronson, currently in HMP Wakefield, told 37-year-old Paula Williamson that he was seeking a divorce after the snaps from a wild night out came to light.

The former Coronation Street actress, who was enjoying herself on the island, dared a group of six men to find out if her boobs were fake or not.

Connor Boyes, 26, took the challenge and promptly placed his head in her breasts, while someone else took photos.

Although, initially, she believed Bronson would laugh it off, Mrs Williamson has been left heartbroken after the notorious criminal, 65, called off their marriage.

She told the Sun newspaper: “I’m absolutely devastated. I can’t stop crying. I made one stupid mistake. It was just a dare. They took the snap, and, in that one second, they ended my marriage.”

Despite being upset, Mrs Williamson said Bronson had let her down for not renouncing violence. He is believed to have attacked the deputy governor at HMP Wakefield, who banned him from taking photos at his wedding.

Mrs Williamson added: “I have always stuck up for him. I’ve lost everything through this: my work, my family, my friends and my dignity. Now, I’ve lost my husband.”

Bronson, who is serving a life sentence, has already spent a total of 40 years in jail.