Brits top list of foreign house-buyers in Spain

BRITONS lead the way for being foreign house-buyers in Spain, accounting for 14.27% of sales to non-Spaniards in the third quarter of the year, having bought 2,160 properties.

According to figures from the College of Registrars,

the French represented the second-largest foreign group acquiring property in the country (8.4%), followed by Germans (6.6%), Belgians (6.17%), Moroccans (6.05%) and Romanians (5.83%).

Property purchases by non-nationals in Spain in July, August and September represented 12.5% of the total, which was a higher proportion than in the previous two quarters of 2019.

However, the number of sales in the third quarter, adding up to 15,150, was down on the 16,000 recorded between the beginning of April and the end of June.

By province, Alicante registered the highest proportion of house sales to foreign buyers in the third quarter, at nearly 42%. Tenerife capital Santa Cruz clocked the second highest (32.6%) and Malaga the third (28.8%).

The region with the greatest percentage of non-Spanish house-buyers was the Balearic Islands (28.1%), followed by the Valencian Community (25.8%).

The Canary Islands had the third-highest (23.7%), with Murcia one place behind (21.5%), and, some way back in fourth and fifth spot were Cataluña and Andalucia, with 12.7% and 12% respectively.