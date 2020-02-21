Brits in Spain warned to carry ID with them

BRITS travelling to Spain have been warned to keep their passports on them at all times… or risk being detained!

The warning comes from the UK’s Foreign Office, which reiterates that police in Spain have the right to demand to see IDs.

If you fail to provide a valid document, they can detain you, and, despite popular belief, a driving licence is not sufficient. Only a passport, or a high-quality photocopy, is acceptable.

The fresh warning comes ahead of a Manchester City away clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday (26th Feb). Police can even escort foreign visitors back to their hotels or accommodation, and request to see their ID, or original document.

“The police have the right to hold you at a police station until your identity is confirmed,” the Foreign Office warns on its website. “Always take care of your passport, as obtaining a replacement is costly and time-consuming.

“Remember to keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe.”