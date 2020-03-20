BRITISH TOURIST ISOLATED AT TENERIFE AIRPORT
An English tourist was isolated at the departure terminal at Tenerife Sur Airport yesterday, for showing symptoms of coronavirus, whilst preparing to board a plane to Manchester.
Authorities have taken the appropriate action as he was trying to escape from the control area where he was held.
The passenger in question has a high fever and respiratory difficulties, so has been transferred to a health center, for his own,and others safety.
