British boy, aged 5, dies in a swim-pool tragedy

A BRITISH youngster aged five, who drowned on Spain’s Costa del Sol last Thursday morning, was with his family, visiting his expat grandfather in La Vinuela.

A telephone operator at Spain’s emergency centre told The Sun newspaper: “A call was received at 10am saying a child had fallen into a swimming pool, and had been pulled out, unconscious.

“The incident happened in an area of La Vinuela called Los Romanes. The Guardia Civil, Local Police and the emergency ambulance service were alerted.

“An air ambulance was sent to the scene, along with a medical ambulance, but we were later informed that the boy had died.”

He could not confirm or deny whether the death had occurred at the home of the boy’s grandfather.

A Guardia Civil spokesman confirmed the tragedy, adding: “There is nothing else to report at this moment, other than that a routine investigation has been opened to determine the facts.”