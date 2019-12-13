Brit trio detained after drug nearly kills child

POLICE have arrested a British couple, whose 17-month-old daughter nearly died after swallowing cannabis at their Marbella family home.

The irresponsible pair allowed the tot access to their drug stash, at the upmarket property, and the sick child is believed to have consumed cannabis resin.

National Police officers searching the house found 250gms of cannabis, 25gms of hashish, syringes, a weed grinder and other drug paraphernalia.

The young girl’s uncle was also detained, and it is not clear whether the family have yet appeared in court.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested two men aged 25 and 35, in Marbella, and a woman aged 34, all from the UK, on suspicion of a crime against public health and a crime of child abandonment.

“The three suspects, the parents and uncle of the child, were in the property with the 17-month-old, and, in a moment of carelessness by them, she ingested cannabis they had in the house.”