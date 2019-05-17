VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Brit soldier and football coach was a drug-dealer

A BRITISH soldier and football coach has pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and intent to supply in Gibraltar.

Garry Lowe, 34, a former Corporal in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, was handcuffed with 56 grams of the class-A drug, with a street value of £3,000.

He is known for managing several football teams in Gibraltar, and helped found Premier Division side Gibraltar Phoenix. He later took up coaching responsibilities at Red Imps and Bruno’s Magpies.

After his initial arrest in February, outside a “military establishment”, police also used specialised sniffer dogs to search two locations.

Lowe was discharged from the regiment at his own request, before his court appearance last Thursday.

He has been remanded in custody and the case will be moved to the Supreme Court on 30th May.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=47621

Posted by on May 17 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites