Brit soldier and football coach was a drug-dealer

A BRITISH soldier and football coach has pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and intent to supply in Gibraltar.

Garry Lowe, 34, a former Corporal in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, was handcuffed with 56 grams of the class-A drug, with a street value of £3,000.

He is known for managing several football teams in Gibraltar, and helped found Premier Division side Gibraltar Phoenix. He later took up coaching responsibilities at Red Imps and Bruno’s Magpies.

After his initial arrest in February, outside a “military establishment”, police also used specialised sniffer dogs to search two locations.

Lowe was discharged from the regiment at his own request, before his court appearance last Thursday.

He has been remanded in custody and the case will be moved to the Supreme Court on 30th May.