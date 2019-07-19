Brit firms are accused of unhealthy medical scam

FIFTEEN British companies have been accused of charging Spain-bound tourists for medical insurance, which has already been covered by the EHIC (European Health Insurance Card).

The “fraudulent” practice is believed to relieve Spain’s private healthcare system of more than €3,000,000 daily.

The insurance cover can cost “up to €133” per person for an already-free service, according to Spanish private healthcare alliance ASPE.

The group has complained that some 800 British tourists are turning up in private hospitals across Spain each day, without official insurance.

“These companies are charging for assistance they are not providing,” said David Medina, an ASPE board member.

“They offer cheap policies to patients with pre-existing conditions, as a ‘trick’ to win their cash.

But the situation, which gambles with the health of British tourists, is also harming the ASPE.

“If patients have a serious urgency, we have to take care of them until we stabilise them, at the very least,” said ASPE General Secretary Carlos Rus. “But we then have to shoulder those expenses, and it’s difficult to reclaim that money.”

He added: “We also end up paying the costs of transferring a patient to a public hospital many times.”

The association estimates that each patient on a “fraudulent” scheme, costs a private hospital €4,000, unknowingly.

ASPE served a denuncia on the guilty Brit companies in 2016, urging them to “put in writing” exactly to which services tourists are entitled.

And the association has now released a list of the 15 companies accused of continuing the fraud, which include:

Travelinsurance4medical.co.uk; Insurefor.com; Ok To Travel; Insure Pink; Staysure; Suretravel Citybond; Covered 2 Go; Good to Go; Alpha Travel; ERV Medi-Care; Leisurecare Multi-traveller X5; World First Traveller and Get going Travel Insurance.