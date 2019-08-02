Brit drug-traffickers held

TWO Brits, aged 27 and 20, have been arrested by the National Police for alleged drug-trafficking on Costa del Sol. The pair, aged 27 and 20, were busted with 12.36kg of marijuana in the boot of their car.

The National Police say the pair were stopped earlier in July during a routine police traffic stop on Estepona’s Avenida Selwo. The drugs were found in two white plastic bags, and the pair are awaiting trial.