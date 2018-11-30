Brit drug-trafficker is jailed for 15 years

A COURT in Alicante has sentenced British drug-trafficker Brian Charrington to 15 years in prison for smuggling 192kg of cocaine from South America into Spain, from 2012 to 2013.

Charrington, from Teesside, appeared on Europe’s

most-wanted list of criminals, prior to his 2013 arrest.

The smuggler ran his global operation from the Costa Blanca, and police raided one of his homes, in which, allegedly, he harboured other fugitives.

Charrington gained notoriety in Spain, and he became known as the “Wikipedia Narco” because was said to have updated his own Wikipedia page to boast about the volume of drugs he had smuggled into Spain, successfully.

The court found him guilty of crimes against public health and money-laundering. He was ordered to pay around 31.2m euros in fines, and his son, Ray, has also been convicted for money-laundering crimes.