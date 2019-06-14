A brilliant afternoon!

Accion del Sol news

A GREAT time was had by all at our fun event at the refuge, last Saturday. It was lovely to see so many supporters with their gorgeous dogs, adopted from us.

Thank you all so much for helping us to help the dogs, who have been abandoned in Tenerife, to have a better life. One special volunteer, Greta Anesa, decided to celebrate her birthday at the refuge with her friends. Greta comes regularly, and spends time with Dougal, our adopted pony. They have developed a very special bond.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol