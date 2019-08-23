Brick Beach project will satisfy the wildlife there

TECHNICIANS from the Aula del Mar environmental organisation, as part of their preparation for the forthcoming “Brick Beach” project, have been conducting surveys and monitoring the state of the wildlife on the coastline.

The project is planned for Mezquitilla Beach, in Velez Malaga, and reclaimed building materials will be reused to create a brand-new coastline, in place of the current area, which is deteriorating rapidly.

Aula del Mar and María José Roberto, Councillor responsible for the project, will conduct surveys of the renovation area periodically.

The aim is to create a picture of the wildlife, which call the area their home, and to limit any adverse effects of the construction work on their habitat.

“We are creating a catalogue of animal and plant species, so that when the restoration work of coastal habitats starts, these coastal systems are affected as little as possible,” said a group spokesperson. “We will also be studying the changes that occur in it, by the season.”