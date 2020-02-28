Brexit uncertainty and Budget expectations

STAYING on top of the latest currency news can help you time your transfers more effectively, so find out what you should be looking out for, over the next couple of weeks.

The pound has traded in a wide range, over the past couple of weeks, as speculation over the UK’s upcoming Budget and lingering Brexit uncertainty dominated movement in the pairing. This has seen GBP/EUR trade between 1.17 and 1.20, as EUR/GBP slipped to 0.83.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD fluctuated between 1.28 and 1.30, whilst EUR/USD slumped from 1.09 to 1.07.

What’s been happening?

The pound rocketed higher in mid-February, rising to a new 2020 high, as market expectations for the UK government’s upcoming Budget were buoyed, after Rishi Sunak took over as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

However, sterling subsequently fell back in the second half of February, with lingering Brexit jitters overshadowing a run of upbeat, UK, economic data.

The euro has weakened, over the past couple of weeks, undermined by some lacklustre Eurozone data, and fears that Germany may be on the brink of a recession.

Meanwhile, the rising panic surrounding the coronavirus has driven considerable demand for the US dollar, in recent weeks, as investors flocked to the safe-haven currency.

What do you need to look out for?

In the UK, the spotlight is likely to remain on Brexit, in the weeks to come, as formal trade negotiations between the UK and EU finally get underway.

Eurozone data is likely to continue acting as the main catalyst of movement in EUR exchange rates, in the next couple of weeks, likely dragging on the euro, if the data continues to print poorly.

Meanwhile, coronavirus concerns are likely to keep the US dollar supported, for the time being, but USD investors will also be keeping a close eye on the Democratic presidential primaries, to see who is likely to challenge Donald Trump, later this year.

At Currencies Direct, we’re here to talk currency whenever you need us, so get in touch if you want to know more about the latest news, or how it could impact your currency transfers.

Since 1996, we’ve helped more than 210,000 customers with their currency transfers. Just pop into your local Currencies Direct branch, or give us a call to find out more.

T +34 922 971 781

E canaries@currenciesdirect.com

W currenciesdirect.com