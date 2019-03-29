Brexit chaos resulting in sterling dramatic swings

The pound found itself the biggest mover and shaker in currency markets, over the past couple of weeks, as Brexit continued to dominate investor attention.

This has seen GBP/EUR jump between 1.15 and a 21-month high of 1.17, before settling at 1.16, while EUR/GBP dipped from 0.86 to 0.85. Meanwhile, GBP/USD has climbed from 1.30 to 1.32, while EUR/USD has ticked up from 1.12 to 1.13.

The pound has been on a roller-coaster ride through March, experiencing wild swings as Brexit developments unfolded. The driving movement in the euro has been another run of lacklustre Eurozone data, and the European Central Bank’s announcement that interest rates would remain on hold through 2019.

Meanwhile, a dovish turn by the Federal Reserve dented the appeal of the US dollar. The Fed recently indicated that, this year, it may leave interest rates on hold.

Unsurprisingly, Brexit will remain the key catalyst for movement in the pound, over the next few weeks, likely overshadowing any UK economic data, and driving further volatility.

At the same time, we may see some upside in the euro, in the coming weeks, as economists forecast that the Eurozone data will begin to show signs of recovery. Finally, for USD investors, the focus is likely to be back on the latest round of US-China trade talks, amidst hopes the two countries may be close to finalising a trade deal.

