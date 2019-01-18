Don’t let them breed!

Accion del Sol news

WITH more than 230 dogs in our refuge, we would like to express the importance of sterilising your dog to avoid further abandoned puppies. Please adopt a dog, and don’t buy one!

We have so many gorgeous dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds, all sitting patiently, waiting for their lucky day to come when they are adopted.

Many of our larger dogs have spent most of their lives at the refuge. They are equally-loyal, kind dogs, who deserve a loving home, and to know adoration and kindness from a good human.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol