BREAKING NEWS: LOCKDOWN TO BE EXTENDED, BUT CHILDREN MAY BE LET OUTSIDE

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has just announced tonight, that he will officially request the extension of the state of alarm for another 15 days until May 10th, from all the presidents of the autonomous communities tomorrow, plus he intends to reduce confinement and let children outside from April 27th.

It is important to note, that in this evenings press conference he added that “If before these new measures we notice no reduction in risk, we will stop and reinforce the protection measures.”