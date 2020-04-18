BREAKING NEWS: LOCKDOWN TO BE EXTENDED, BUT CHILDREN MAY BE LET OUTSIDE
The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has just announced tonight, that he will officially request the extension of the state of alarm for another 15 days until May 10th, from all the presidents of the autonomous communities tomorrow, plus he intends to reduce confinement and let children outside from April 27th.
It is important to note, that in this evenings press conference he added that “If before these new measures we notice no reduction in risk, we will stop and reinforce the protection measures.”
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=53679
Posted by admin on Apr 18 2020. Filed under Local News, News Alert. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.