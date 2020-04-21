BREAKING NEWS: CANARY ISLANDS WANT TO BE THE FIRST TO RE-ACTIVATE THEIR ECONOMY

Torres: “There is no sense in condemning the Islands to not return to normality by waiting for other regions that are in a worse situation”

The committee of experts will present to the regional Executive today, proposals to carry out the de-escalation of the confinement and improve the health of the population.

Once the worst of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has been overcome, the Canary Islands want to recover normality as soon as possible, otherwise the economic crisis would lead to greater poverty.

The president of the regional government, Ángel Víctor Torres said “The Canary Islands were the first to have the first case of coronavirus in Spain, and now we want to be the first to emerge from confinement.”

The scientific advisory committee chaired by Torres will meet this afternoon to present the proposal that will be raised in Madrid. The idea is to recover “island normality” as soon as possible, regardless of the extension of the state of national alarm until May 9th.

The Canary Islands want to start economic engines between April 27th and May 10th, if possible, according to government sources. The situation is a social emergency: “If we stay at home, poverty and unemployment will end the economy,” Torres acknowledged on Sunday, therefore, no time should be lost in resuming the productive activities that are possible.

The Canary Islands are already negotiating a de-escalation of their own for the Islands with the Government of Pedro Sánchez. The negotiations of the so-called Canary Islands Plan are coordinated by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Rivera, “There is no point in condemning the Islands to not being able to start recovering normality by waiting for other regions that are worse,” Torres said.

The Canarian president maintains that all the islands, including Tenerife, present favorable data, are detected less positive by doing twice as many tests and, therefore, there is “no logic” to extend the current restrictions further.

They will request that in the islands that are already free of coronavirus, normality can be restored, stores and bars open, and day-to-day activities can be done again, always with all security measures and, for the time being, maintaining ports and airports almost closed to outside passenger traffic.

On the other hand, the president also pointed out that we must start “to remove the fear of going out to the citizens”, so that economic activities return to normal, with all sanitary precautions.

Among the proposals that will be put on the table is the possibility of going out to the street to exercise between 6am and 9am, to avoid sedentary lifestyle and combat anxiety; to allow children under 12 years of age accompanied by an adult outside during a time slot depending on age range; or the opening of a greater number of businesses.

These proposals must be accompanied by the use of the mask and respect for the recommended social distancing.

The inhabitants of La Graciosa, El Hierro and La Gomera, may not be the only ones to benefit from the measures of unconfinement, as it could be implemented “simultaneously in all the Islands” due to the good dynamics of the pandemic in the Archipelago, said the professor of Microbiology, Preventive Medicine and Public Health, and member of the scientific advisory committee, Antonio Sierra, in favor of “starting de-escalation as soon as possible” so that the economy does not suffer any more and does not generate “greater poverty”, which would lead to a worsening of Health.

“The fear of the coronavirus is behind the fact that a good number of asymptomatic or mild infections do not expose their situation to the authorities and, what is worse, the reduced presence of people with serious pathologies in health centers and emergencies”, he pointed.

Primary care will play a basic role in the lack of island confinement and massive tests will be carried out among the population.