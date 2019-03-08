Breaking up not that hard to do!

THE Canary Islands has become the second-largest community in Spain to have more marital breakdowns last year.

An average of almost 15 separations were registered per day, according to the Canarian Superior Court of Justice.

The archipelago recorded an average of 26.7 marital dissolution requests per 100,000 inhabitants during 2018, while in the whole of Spain, the average was 23.9 break-ups per 100,000 inhabitants.

That was 2.8 points below the Canaries, which were surpassed by the Valencian Community only, with a rate of 27.9 demands per 100,000 inhabitants.

The community with the least civil lawsuits of this type was Castilla y León, with an 18.6 rate.

Statistics show that Canarian residents had a total of 5,686 reports of matrimonial dissolution, made up of claims of nullity, separation or divorce, both by mutual agreement and non-consensual, which means an average of 15.5.

In the year-on-year comparison, the Canaries had a total of 5,879 marital claims computed in 2017, which suggests that last year, the figure was reduced by 3.2% against the previous year.

By provinces, Las Palmas counted 2,861 marital disputes (an average of 7.8 per day) in 2018, 1.09% more than Tenerife capital Santa Cruz, which registered 2,830 (7.7 litigation per couple each day).

At the national level, the demands for matrimonial dissolution filed in 2018 in the judicial bodies, 111,704, were 2.4 percent less than those filed in 2017.