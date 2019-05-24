Brave officer rescues a woman from tragic fall

SANTA Cruz Local Police, responding to an emergency call on Calle Calvo Soleto, in the Tenerife capital, last Sunday, prevented a terrible tragedy.

Officers were told that a woman, who had climbed out of her window, and crawled over to her neighbour’s apartment, on the end of the block, was threatening to jump.

In a video already shown across Canarian TV, you can see how one officer performed a brave task, convincing the woman to climb back into her apartment with his help.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, although her actions shocked several neighbours. The woman was taken to a local hospital for an assessment.