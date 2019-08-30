Boy, 15, knifes his mother and father

A 15-YEAR-OLD youth, living with his British parents in Cost Adeje, is in a serious condition in hospital after stabbing them both in a frenzied knife attack, before jumping from a “considerable height” nearby.

The drastic incidents happened on the Los Pueblos Avenue, in the Las Terrazas area, close to Las Americas bus station on Wednesday afternoon, in front of shocked passers-by. And Adeje’s National and Local Police were at the scene almost immediately.

The teenager, believed to have mental health problems, is now in Hospiten Sur, Las Americas, under police guard, with “very serious injuries” after his fall, according to Spanish newspaper El Dia.

His parents are being treated at separate hospitals, the mother in El Mahon and the father, who received severe injuries, was treated by an ambulance crew and then taken to La Candelaria hospital.

The boy is said to have thrown himself down a rocky slope near the bus station, after his attack.

A National Police spokesman said: “All three are still alive, but their injuries are considerable.

“Investigators believe this is not a typical case of family violence, but it may be linked to mental health problems the teenager is thought to suffer.”