Boris Government break causes fury among opponents

PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson, who has taken a controversial decision to suspend Parliament, has received approval from the Queen… but fury elsewhere.

The suspension will take effect from 10th September until 14th October, just two weeks before the proposed date for Brexit of October 31.

But it is alleged that the move was proposed to prevent MPs from blocking the UK from leaving the European Union.

The move has sparked anger in the country, with politicians believing that the PM has “sidelined Parliament”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused him of launching a “smash and grab against our democracy” and has also written to the Queen to express his concern, and request a meeting at the palace.

The Prime Minister asked for the Queen’s permission on Wednesday morning, before sending a letter to every MP, detailing his plans.

The Queen’s role in suspending the parliamentary session was predominantly procedural, and she had approved it, officially, by Wednesday afternoon.

In his letter to MPs, the Prime Minister wrote: “This morning, I spoke to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September, before commencing the second session of this Parliament with a Queen’s Speech on Monday, 14th October.

“A central feature of the legislative programme will be the Government’s number one legislative priority, if a new deal is forthcoming at EU Council, to introduce a Withdrawal Agreement Bill, and move at pace to secure its passage before 31st October.

“Member States are watching what Parliament does with great interest, and it is only by showing unity and resolve that we stand a chance of securing a new deal, that can be passed by Parliament.

“In the meantime, the Government will take the responsible approach of continuing its preparations for leaving the EU, with or without a deal.

‘Should I succeed in agreeing a deal with the EU, Parliament will then have the opportunity to pass the Bill required for ratification of the deal, ahead of 31st October.”

Johnson has defended his decision by saying: “There will be ample time, both sides of that crucial October 17 summit, and ample time in Parliament for MPs to debate the EU, to debate Brexit and all the other issues.”

As a result of this decision, the pound has crashed by more than 1% against the euro and the dollar.

Several Tory Remainers said they would back a vote of “no confidence in Johnson’s government”, while opposition MPs have suggested that they will not leave the Commons if the doors to Parliament are closed.

A No.10 source said: “It’s time a new government and new PM set out a plan for the country, after we leave the EU.”

In response to the news, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “This will go down in history as a dark one indeed, for UK democracy.”