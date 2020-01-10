Bomberos recover man’s body
SAN Miguel firefighters retrieved the body of an elderly man on Monday, who had died in his Granadilla home.
The Bomberos were alerted by his neighbours, who told them they had not seen him in the area for several days.
Access had to be made through the balcony to the second floor, where the firefighters found the man’s body.
The Local Police collaborated in the rescue.
