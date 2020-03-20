BOMB SCARE AT SANTA CRUZ HEALTH CENTRE
The Los Gladiolos Health Center had to be evacuated today due to a bomb warning in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.
As if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t enough, both patients and medical personnel have had to endure this setback while the Covid-19 pandemic continues to strongly affect our country.
Police are investigating the situation immediately.
