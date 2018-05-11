Blue Flag flying high again in the Canaries

TWELVE Tenerife’s beaches have been rewarded with a Blue Flag by the Canarian Government’s Ministry of Health.

In all, the Canary Islands have achieved a total of 50 Blue Flags, one more than presented last year, and five of them were also awarded to marinas across the archipelago.

The Blue Flag criteria include excellent standards for bathing in the water; safety, environmental education and information, as well as the provision of services and general environmental, management.

The Flag is sought for beaches and marinas, to acknowledge their high, environmental and quality standards, and, especially, their accessible, public toilets.

The initiative is run, in collaboration with the Canarian Goverment’s Ministry of Health, along with the General Director of Public Health.

A total of 31 municipalities across the islands have been rewarded because they have all met the criteria.

Overall, Tenerife has obtained 12 Blue Flag awards, Gran Canaria 15, Lanzorote seven, Fuerteventura eight, La Palma five, La Gomera two, and El Hierro just one.

The Tenerife Blue Flag beaches are: El Socorro, San Telmo, La Arena’s Playa Garden Complex, Mesa de Mar, Bajamar Pools, Las Vistas, Los Cristianos, El Camison, Del Duque, Torviscas Playa, Calas de la Jaquita and Playa de Arena.