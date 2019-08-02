Blazing bull safe, after tumbling into riverbed

A TERRIFIED bull, with horns ablaze, broke loose from its enclosure and charged into a ravine in Sagunto, near Valencia.

The poor animal’s horns were alight, as part of the “bous embolado” festival, during last Saturday’s Sagunto summer celebrations.

Around 4.30pm, it was reported to have escaped during a bull-running event, while panicked festival goers looked on.

The bull charged a man sitting on a fence above the Palancia river for safety, before tumbling down into the dry riverbed.

A nine-hour rescue effort involved the Guardia Civil’s SEPRONA animal protection unit, Local and National Police, Forest Guards, ambulances and a vet, among other personnel.

A SEPRONA officer shot the bull with a tranquiliser dart from inside a Policia Local car, and the animal was eventually rescued, but not before charging the police car.

Sagunto Mayor Darío Moreno said: “One person was wounded during the struggle, and was treated immediately without sustaining serious injuries. We wish his speedy recovery.

“We had the presence of a veterinarian throughout the operation. A rapid reaction led us to a good outcome. The animal has been rescued and is safe and sound.”