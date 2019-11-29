Binter flying high with new jet plane

BINTER Canarias has taken delivery of its first Embraer E195-E2 jet, and now the Spanish regional carrier is the second operator of the model.

It also prides itself in becoming the European launch customer of the E195-E2 aircraft type.

Earlier, in September, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras took delivery of the very first E195-E2 aircraft as the worldwide launch customer.

In total, Binter Canarias ordered five Embraer E2-versions of the E195 regional aircraft. A firm order for three Embraer airplanes was announced in November last year and, later, the carrier exercised its options for an additional two E195-E2s.

Binter’s new jets are configured with 132 economy-class seats. They will be deployed on the carrier’s route network, which includes eight airports on the Canary Islands, nine cities in Africa and two in Portugal.

But it will be used mostly on flights to destinations outside the Canary Islands. Apart from the new Embraer E195-E2, Binter operates mostly ATR turboprop planes and a few CRJ1000 aircraft.