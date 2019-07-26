Biker’s bus-crash blow

A BIKER injured himself after crashing into a bus in Santa Cruz on Wednesday morning, just after 7.45am.

The emergency services responded quickly to a call for help, and an ambulance was soon on its way to Calle Miraflores, on the corner of Valentin Sanz.

The medical team soon ascertained that the biker had injured both his legs, so they made him comfortable, before taking him to Candelaria Hospital for treatment.