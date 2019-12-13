Biker dies after car crash

A MOTORBIKE rider died after collision with car on Wednesday afternoon in Tenerife, on the TF-620 road in Fasnia, in the Santa Cruz province.

The Canarian Government’s Emergency and Security Co-ordination Centre (CECOES) received an alert at 3.15pm, regarding the crash, saying the biker was unconscious and needed healthcare.

But on arrival, medics confirmed that the 33-year-old man had died because of his injuries.