Bike theft hastened Héctor’s retirement

FORMER MotoGP rider Héctor Barberá retired last Sunday after his bike had been stolen from the pits, forcing him to scratch from the SuperSport world championship at MotorLand, in the Alcañiz region of Teruel.

Barberá above), who switched to SuperSport last year after being dropped by Moto2 team Pons Racing because of a

drink-driving charge and loss of his licence, said the theft was “the last straw” in a series of frustrations, which left him angry and disappointed.

Already, his participation in Sunday’s Aragón race was doubtful, since his Yamaha barely dragged its way around 10 laps of the circuit because the engine was worn out.

It had clocked 1,600km, yet race riders are recommended to replace their engines after 1,500km, and less if they want to remain competitive.

Barberá announced on Instagram the same day that he was retiring from motorsport, saying: “That’s what we’ve been driven to.

“For my own sake, and other riders’ safety, I can’t race today. We don’t have the means, and what started out as a dream has ended as a nightmare.”

The 32-year-old, from the Valencia province of Dos Aguas, also admitted: “Problems with non-payment, and failure to meet contract terms with who was supposed to be our main sponsor, have made this SSP adventure end.”