Bike-crash victim injured seriously

A MOTORBIKE rider, aged 27, was seriously injured on the TF-21, in the area of La Orotava, after being involved in a collision with a car last Tuesday.

The accident happened near the viewpoint of Llanos de Ucanca at Las Cañadas, inside Teide’s National Park.

The Canarian emergency services were informed just before 1pm on Tuesday, and the caller asked for medical help, after explaining the situation.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene immediately, and the medical team assessed the rider’s injuries.

He had suffered more than the car driver, and was rushed in a specialised ambulance to a medical centre in Guia de Isora.

There, the man was stabilised, before being transferred to Candelaria Hospital for further treatment.

 

