A big thank-you!

K9 animal news

WORKING at K9 is very rewarding, and every day is different. We love when people come up to walk our dogs, and when they make donations, whether money, food, towels, toys or treats for the dogs.

We are always very grateful. Because we receive no government funding, it really does help when people stop by, or make donations online. It is also a nice surprise when we get people from other countries coming over and seeing our kennels.

A few weeks ago, we welcomed students from Aeres MBO Barneveld, an animal college in The Netherlands. Each year, they organise a trip to Tenerife, and visit to our kennels. This year, there was a large group of 35 students who walked some dogs and cuddled our puppies.

Throughout the course of their school year, they fundraise on our behalf. We were so shocked and delighted when our chairperson, Elsie, was presented with a whopping €835, and were so thankful for this generous donation. Elsie gave them a talk about the history of K9, and how it all began, 25 years ago.

It was a very hot day, so we were very appreciative of the students taking our dogs out walking in the sun. Some of them even took the time to check in on our cats and kittens, and give them lots of attention. It was a great day, and there were a lot of empty kennels throughout the morning, as students came in their groups to take out the next dog waiting!

If only we could have this many people coming and walking our dogs, everyday. It would be pretty amazing! We are so grateful to our regular dog walkers who come up most days during the week, and take out our many dogs. With the weather getting hotter, we understand how tough it can be, so your kindness does not go unnoticed.

We are always looking for more volunteers to come and meet and walk our dogs, but please don’t forget our cats and kittens! If you have been thinking about calling, please do, and we can show you around. You can come everyday between 9.30am-1.30pm, and get your fill of dogs, puppies, cats and kittens!

We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com