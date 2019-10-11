Big-spending Euro Bank brings breath of fresh air

THE European Investment Bank (EIB), under the Cleaner Transport Facility, has provided almost €200m since 2017 to cut the polluting emissions produced by buses in Spain’s largest cities.

This joint EIB-European Commission financing instrument, enables cities such as Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Barcelona, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca to swap their older, more polluting diesel buses, for new hybrid, electric or latest-generation, compressed, natural-gas replacements.

In Gran Canaria capital Las Palmas, the programme has helped develop a rapid transit system, with new dedicated roadways. It has also put 17 new, environmentally-friendly buses on the roads, complete with new stops and stations.

In Mallorca capital Palma, EIB is replacing 180 diesel buses with new, compressed natural-gas alternatives, which are also longer, to provide an improved service.

Valencia’s urban bus fleet will be renewed, with 200 hybrids replacing diesel vehicles over 20 years old, cutting the greenhouse gas emissions of the city’s buses by up to 35%.

Barcelona also took part in this programme to acquire 254 fewer polluting buses, which are considered safer and more modern.

In addition to the financing so far, the EIB has approved the provision of more funds to support clean-transport projects in other Spanish cities. The whole scheme will also help create of thousands of jobs, in relation to building new buses, as well as during the implementation phases.

Emma Navarro, the EIB Vice-President, said: “We are happy to support projects such as those financed under this programme, which also improves the air quality of our cities, while generating economic growth and jobs.

“This is an example of the EIB’s commitment to facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy in Spain, and across Europe. As we announced, at the recent UN Climate Action Summit, we are aiming to redouble our efforts and expand the resources we dedicate to tackling climate change and other environmental objectives. It represents a key step in consolidating the EIB’s position as the EU climate bank.”

European Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete said: “In order to succeed in the transition, to a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate by 2050, all sectors and all services need to pull in the same direction.

“Transport represents almost a quarter of Europe’s greenhouse gas-emissions, which is the main cause of air pollution in cities. Major investments are needed to tackle these emissions, and the implementation of this programme is a model example of how EIB investments drive the

clean-energy transition in the transport sector, directly improving the quality of life for Europeans.”