Big concern for frontline home-owners of Medano

THE Costas department, which protects the coastlines across Spain, has begun procedures to regain 3,208 linear metres of El Medano’s coastline in Granadilla.

A 19-page report has been published, and 92 properties in the area, including communities and a hotel, which stretches from the pier to La Pelada beach, will be affected.

The owners of all properties involved have a month to examine the case and submit all relevant documents, along with any evidence which will help towards their cases.

In total, the number of owners possibly affected add up to 1,200, and dozens of plots owned by private individuals, the majority being foreign residents, could also be in jeopardy.

Of the properties involved, Granadilla Council owns six, along with eight communities, which are mostly residential. They are: Casa Inglesa, Llagos de Miramar III, La Jaquita, Maresia, Marina, Los Martines, Medano Beach and Avenida Europa.

Granadilla Council is documenting the whole situation, and says it will do whatever is necessary to look after the interests of those affected.