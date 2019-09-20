Beware these crafty stingrays

A TOURIST on a popular beach in La Gomera has shown the frightening reality of several large stingrays, hidden in the sandy shallows.

He filmed a scene earlier this month at Valle Hermoso, which showed how many swimmers, completely unaware, were paddling there, while a number of stingrays hid under the sands.

An adventurous person even tapped one ray on the fin, causing it to move over and swim off. But they won’t all behave like that!