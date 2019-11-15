Benidorm police left confused grandad to find hotel… at 3am!

BENIDORM police have been criticised heavily, following emails which revealed that they allowed missing British man Philip Pearce walk out of a police station, in the dead of night, in a clearly “confused and disoriented state”.

The family of the great-grandfather now demand answers from Benidorm police about why he was released on 10th September, at 3am, which was his last-known sighting.

The pensioner, from Bridgewater, Somerset, was taken to the station after he became lost while on holiday, it was presumed.

He was known to have signs of early-onset dementia. But in a shocking email from the British Consulate, seen by the Olive Press on-line newspaper, there are suggestions of a breach of duty of care.

What is not clear, however, is how and why he was allowed to leave the station three hours later. “The police are simply not answering our questions,” his 41-year-old son Lee Pearce, told the Olive Press.

“It’s absolutely gut-wrenching for us as a family, not knowing where he is and why he disappeared. I just want him home so badly. I miss him so much.”

Philip was known to be suffering from the early signs of dementia, but was “happy and smiling” when he went to Alicante with a friend and travelling partner.

He then left his Playa Levante hotel at 5.30pm on 9th September to buy cigarettes, before he lost his bearings and was taken to police.

Two months on, Lee told the Olive Press that a request for a ground search and sniffer dogs was ignored, while the family were left searching for answers.

“We just need closure on whether my dad is still alive,” added Lee. “But apart from claiming to have sent out some drones to look, the police don’t seem to be doing anything at all.”

The official text reveals that the pensioner had clearly told the National Police he did not remember where he was staying, nor even where he came from in England.

The Consulate email also stated that Philip was carrying neither his passport nor his wallet, when he was taken by a stranger to the police station in the Old Town, just after midnight, as CCTV footage confirmed.

Scores of British residents have spent weeks searching for signs of the grandfather-of-three.

David McQueen, who owns cab firm Alicante Transfers, has spent four to five hours daily, scouring abandoned buildings and traveller communities around the Costa Blanca.

“I even sent my dog out with a GoPro camera to search in every bush and in every corner, but we’ve found nothing,” said McQueen

“I’ve got 130 taxi drivers that start at 4am and finish at 2am, but none of the hotels and establishments have seen a sign of Philip.”

The family have spent weeks putting up posters and handing out flyers of his missing father around Benidorm, with contact details.

A spokeswoman for the British Consulate said: “We do not comment on individual cases such as this.”

A National Police spokesman claimed that helicopters had been scrambled to search for Philip on various Benidorm hillsides.

However, the spokesman failed to answer questions about the exact details of his release from the station, or whether sniffer dogs and ground searches had been deployed, or would be soon.