Belgian’s suspected of killing expat pal

AN arrest has been made in Belgium following an investigation into the suspected murder of a retired expat, known as Ana.

Her body was found in Tolox, inland of the Costa del Sol in the Malaga region, by her brother, who is one of her only living relatives. But he travelled to her farm-house there, at around 5pm, after she hadn’t picked up the phone for their daily call.

There, to his horror, he found the body of his sister, hidden under blankets and showing obvious signs of violence.

He called the emergency 112 number, immediately, and Guardia Civil officers, from nearby Coin, took charge of the case and searched the property for clues.

The police were actually hunting for a Belgian, with whom Ana might have been involved with, romantically. He was reported to have been helping Ana renovate her home, and had been known to stay over.

It is believed that the suspect absconded in Ana’s Mercedes, because neighbours heard the noise of a car at around 5am.

Provisional results of the autopsy, carried out at the Malaga Institute of Legal Medicine, suggested that the victim had suffered multiple blows to the head, and died when one of those blows fractured her skull.

There was no sign of a forced entry, so it was probable that Ana knew her victim, at least. The suspect has been detained in Belgium under a European Arrest Warrant, for murder and violent robbery, put out by the Guardia Civil. He was driving Ana’s vehicle when captured.