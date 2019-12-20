Belgians rally round, to lift Helping Hands

MORE than 500 people attended last Saturday’s Belgium Christmas Market, at Parque Don Jose, in Costa del Silencio.

It was arranged by Armand de Sutter and his friends, and there was a variety of attractions, including bars featuring various beers, wine and cava, as well as pancakes, fries and curry sausages.

There were also 20 stalls, with all kinds of Christmas items and hand-made gifts on offer, and one stall was set out by a ladies’ hobby club.

They had worked throughout the year to make all kinds of things, to be sold on this special day.

The event proved a huge success, with a staggering €1,300 donated to the Helping Hands children’s charity. Liz Montague, who runs the charity, said: “It was a pleasure to meet the people who played a big part in this fabulous gathering.

“We are extremely grateful for the support given to our charity. Thank-you so much, and thank-you for the special hand-made gifts for the children… they will love them.”