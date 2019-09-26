What a beauty!

K9 animal news

WHO is this beautiful kittykat? Meet Vitani. She arrived at K9 in March of this year, and is around two and a half years old. She is blind in one eye, but can see very well with the other one.

She is extremely loving and playful. As you can see from the lovely photograph, she is Siamese. Unlike some of our cats at K9, she loves to be picked up and get loads of cuddles. She loves them so much that she will actually climb on to your lap, just so she can receive more and more of them!

She loves to play and will engage with anyone who shows an interest, or who wants to play back. Vitani does get on well with other cats, so would be OK living in a house that already has cats as part of the family.

If you have been wanting to adopt a cat, or have been thinking about it but are not quite sure, this beautiful girl would be a great cat to adopt. Can you give her a second chance, and help her to find her forever home?

She has so much love to give, and is just waiting for the chance to be loved, too. She is a firm favourite among us all at K9, and we would be so happy to see her go to loving home. Even if you cannot adopt a cat right now, please come up to K9 and give her a cuddle (along with all our other cats and kittens).

You may know someone who is looking for a cat. If so, please encourage them to come up to K9 and meet Vitani. They will not be disappointed. K9 is open every day from 9.30am-1.30pm, and everyone is welcome to come and visit our cats and our dogs, who are all looking for their forever homes.

We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

Christmas party

It is only September, but keep an eye out for details, in the next couple of months, of our Xmas party in December! It isn’t too far away, and promises to be a great night, as always! Tickets can sell out quickly, so please contact K9 to receive yours. Thanks to you all, for your continued support.