Beautiful puppies discovered

Accion del Sol news

LAST week, these seven gorgeous puppies, who had been abandoned by some heartless person, were found in a cave in Los Cristianos.

They are about six weeks old, and will grow to be medium-sized dogs. They will be available for adoption very soon, so do come and visit us if you are interested in adopting a dog, or one of these lovely puppies.

Upcoming event

A date for your diary is July 7th, which will be our next fund-raising event. Please pencil it in, and come and support the many dogs in our care.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol