Beautiful Bert needs a home!

Cats Welfare news

WE are looking for a permanent foster home for Bert, in her twilight years. She just needs a warm place with good food, and she’ll be happy. She’s about 20 years old, but gets around well. She can become a bit confused as to when she’s last had her dinner, and asks for more, even when she’s not hungry!

She had her teeth removed some years ago, because of sores in her mouth, but has been fine ever since. She also had an eye removed, many years ago, but the remaining eye is fine. She’s not a cuddly cat, preferring to spend time on her own, although she is OK with other cats. Cats Welfare will be responsible for all her food, litter and medical needs. Please consider giving this old lady the life she deserves.

Adoptions

We have lots and lots of adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, forever homes!

As well as an abundance of kittens, we have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. Each cat or kitten is adopted with a week’s trial in your home.

Shop volunteers needed

We need more volunteers to join our friendly team, in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). The sessions are 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and two people are on a shift at all times. There are drinks available, and goodies in the fridge!

If you have some free time and would like to help our cause, please send us a private message via Facebook (Cats Welfare Tenerife), or pop into the shop.

Los Silos black cats

Cats Welfare, along with several other charities, has been involved with the rescue, and subsequent care, of approximately 55 cats. We have an ongoing appeal in place, so that we can continue helping them. Even the smallest amount will mean a lot. Please send donations to our PayPal account info@cats-welfare-tenerife.com, or take cash donations, in an envelope marked “Los Silos cats”, to the Cats Welfare shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur. We’re open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We are also appealing for food to be dropped off at Don Perro vets in Las Chafiras, or our shop. Please mark the food “Los Silos cats”.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.