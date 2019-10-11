Beautiful Bella

Live Arico news

MY name is Bella and I am 10 months old. I like to play like a puppy. I don’t like barking, and I am very quiet.

I love people, big or small, and I never try to take the ball out of your hand. I am very careful and gentle. I also like other dogs to play with. I am in the best refuge on the island, but I would dearly love to live with a family, for the rest of my life. Please can you help me?

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. The shop is now open on Sundays from 11am-3pm.

