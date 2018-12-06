Beach-Vibes Friday

LAST Friday saw the first of Activate Sports Club’s Beach-Vibes Friday, at their Fuel RestoBar & Beach Club. These nights are an after-work event like no other.

Canarian Weekly attended the evening, and what a great success it was. People were relaxing either at the bar, in the restaurant or on the club’s beach, listening to chill-out music, played by the live DJ, and eating healthy food and drinking cocktails.

It was a great way to wind down and start the weekend, and it was good to see both adults and kids playing volleyball, and having fun running around.

Well done to Activate for putting on a great event, and we look forward to the next one.