Battling Tenerife are off the mark

CD Tenerife 3 CD Numancia 2

TENERIFE secured their first win of the season, at home to Numancia, but they were better than the scoreline showed, having had three goals disallowed through VAR, one of which should have counted.

In addition, the video arbitration gave validity to Numancia’s first goal, despite the strong possibility of a foul on Ortolá, and after a very long wait.

The result of such interruptions was almost eight minutes of extra time, in which Numancia made the final score 3-2, to screams of “Tebas, go now” from their fans in the stands, referring to league President Javier Tebas, who has openly criticised Numancia recently.

In addition to the controversial VAR system, the heat and humidity also affected a game that lacked rhythm, especially in the first half, when Numancia were comfortable and Tenerife weren’t under pressure.

Numancia had the first chances after 17 minutes, with a crossed shot by Héctor and a long shot by Curro, which tested CDT keeper Ortolá.

Tenerife had the ball in the net seven minutes later, after Malbasic collected Suso’s pass. But VAR ruled it out for offside against the Tenerife captain at the start of the move.

Malbasic had another chance three minutes later, when he stole the ball from Carlos and crossed in to the box. But Numancia keeper Dani Barrio, was able to intercept it, easily.

Until this point, the best chance had fallen to the away team, after an absurd handball by Alberto on the edge of the area. Marc Mateu took the free-kick, but his shot went inches wide.

Then, just before the break, Tenerife broke through. Milla took a well-measured corner from the right side, and a diving Borja Lasso powered home an impressive header from the penalty spot area, giving the home side a welcome lead in what looked like a well-practised set piece.

Tenerife began the second half with some of their best football, trying to capitalise on their advantage. Naranjo had a goal ruled out by VAR in the 49th minute, but Suso made it

2-0 shortly afterwards, following after a blatant handball by Numancia defender Derik. No need for VAR in this decision!

Six minutes later, Tenerife had the ball in the back of the net again when Malbasic slotted home after a great drive forward from Tenerife defender Sipci.

The referee ruled it out after a long wait for VAR, yet TV footage seemed to favour the home team, so, ultimately, this goal should have stood.

Although CDT seemed very much on top and could have been leading by five goals, the match reignited again in the 65th minute, thanks to a massive misunderstanding between Ortolá and Sipcic.

Ortolá passed the ball out from a goal-kick, and Sipcic decided to pass it back. But the pass was too light and Higinio sneaked in, rounded the keeper and put the ball into an empty net.

Again, the officials called for VAR as it looked like an obvious foul on the Tenerife keeper by Higinio. But this time after another prolonged interruption, the referee said the goal stood, making it 2-1 to Tenerife.

But Tenerife, despite the interruptions or decisions going against them, stayed positive and continued to push forward, and it paid off almost straight away.

Following some bad press, striker Malbasic, who was playing well, rounded off a good performance with a well-headed goal in the 69th minute from a deflected cross by Luis Milla to make it 3-1 to Tenerife, with still 20 minutes to play.

That 20 almost turned in to 30 with eight minutes added on for delays during the game, primarily through VAR intervention. But Numancia sneaked a second after six of those extra minutes, after a good counter-attack resulted in Curro being set up in front of goal, leaving Ortolá helplesss.

At the final whistle, Coach Garai’s men could be proud of a good, first home performance, and a good first win of the season, as they showed a lot of improvement in all areas.

Just two games in, and CDT have started positively, in

mid-table with three points. Their next game is on Sunday, away to Ponferradina, who have had a loss and a draw in their openers and sit second-bottom.

Let’s hope Tenerife can gain some momentum and build on a positive start to the season.