Bargains galore!

Cats Welfare news

OUR shop is situated on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino), and we are open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

The income generated here is extremely vital to the work we do with the cats and kittens on the island. Our veterinary bills are huge, and we rely on the kindness of our supporters to keep us going, not only with their much-needed donations of money, but also the great assortment of items they give us to sell.

We have customers from various countries, and many visit us from all over Tenerife. Holidaymakers return, year after year, eager to snap up a bargain.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices, as well as household effects, toys and jigsaws, and beautiful jewellery. Browse through our extensive selection of books, which include murder-mysteries, romances and biographies. We stock a wide range of CDs and DVDs , including music and film, and everything is in excellent condition. It really doesn’t seem like a charity shop at all!

Have a look at the designer rail, and treat yourself to names such as Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Karen Millen, Julien Macdonald and many more, all at fantastically-low prices!

Many of our customers are residents, and like nothing more than to pop in regularly, checking to see what has been put on the rails and shelves, since their last visit. So come along, and see what you can find!

Meet Saffy

Saffy (pictured) is 18 months old, and has been spayed, vaccinated (including rabies) and microchipped. She is leukaemia negative, and is the proud owner of a blue EU passport, enabling her to travel.

She’s rather independent, but very charming. She’s looking for a loving home, and doesn’t mind other cats.

If you would like to meet her, please send a private message on Facebook, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. *All cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.*

Adoptions

We have several other adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. As previously mentioned, all cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Clothes, books and jigsaws needed

We are appealing to you all, please, for both ladies’ and men’s clothes, for our shop. We also urgently need books of all genres, and in great condition, as well as jigsaws. Please have a dig around at home, and drop them in. Thank you.

Also, we always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items to sell.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.