Barcelona slip to third after nail-biting defeat

THIS week marked the start of Euroleague’s second round, in Europe’s top-tier competition.

The final game of the first round featured an all-Spanish clash as Baskonia and Barcelona went head to head, the Basques just managing to hold on and defeat the Catalans 76-74 in what was a real nail-biter.

It was a much-needed win for Baskonia, who now have a record of seven wins and 10 defeats, which leaves them 12th in the league, and four places outside the play-offs.

This defeat meant that Barcelona, slipped to third place in the standings, allowing arch-rivals Real Madrid to move just ahead of them into second spot.

Madrid beat French champions ASVEL Villeurbanne, 87-77 and moved to a 14-3 record, which was one win ahead of Barcelona.

The fourth and final Spanish team in the Euroleague this season is Valencia, who beat Germany’s Alba Berlin 91-77.

The win took Valencia to 10th place, having won eight and lost nine games, which leaves them lying just outside the play-offs, because of head-to-head results.

While the two El Clasico rivals seem to be cruising through to the play-offs, the other two Spanish teams have their work cut out.

They need to come up with some big wins in the second round to ensure that all four Spanish teams make the play-offs, for the first time since the 2010-11 season.